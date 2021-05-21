Bills sign sixth-round pick Damar Hamlin to four-year contract

Rookie safety Damar Hamlin signed a four-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Friday.
Hamlin was a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s a 6-foot, 200-pounder who played in 46 games for the University of Pittsburgh.
Hamlin joins a contingent of backup safety candidates on the Bills roster that includes 2019 draft choice Jaquan Johnson, 2020 undrafted free agent Josh Thomas and 2021 undrafted free agent Tariq Thompson.
Hamlin was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick in 2020. He led Pitt in tackles in 2018 and 2020 and was second on the team in 2019. He had 192 tackles for his career and 10 tackles for loss. He ran a good 40-yard dash time of 4.60 seconds before the draft. He’s expected to count about $700,000 against the Bills’ salary cap in 2021.
Tags
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Mark Gaughan
Bills/NFL writer
Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.