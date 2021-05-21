Bills sign sixth-round pick Damar Hamlin to four-year contract

Hamlin was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick in 2020. He led Pitt in tackles in 2018 and 2020 and was second on the team in 2019. He had 192 tackles for his career and 10 tackles for loss. He ran a good 40-yard dash time of 4.60 seconds before the draft. He’s expected to count about $700,000 against the Bills’ salary cap in 2021.