Bills sign second-round pick Boogie Basham

Buffalo Bills second-round draft pick Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. has signed his rookie contract, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday.
Basham, a defensive end from Wake Forest, was selected No. 61 overall.
In 31 games the past three seasons, the 6-foot-3, 274-pound Basham made 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and had a defensive touchdown.
Basham will wear No. 96.
The Bills begins rookie minicamp Friday.
