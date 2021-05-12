 Skip to main content
Bills sign second-round pick Boogie Basham
Bills sign second-round pick Boogie Basham

Senior Bowl Football

Defensive lineman Carlos Basham Jr., left, was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round.

 (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Buffalo Bills second-round draft pick Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr. has signed his rookie contract, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday. 

Basham, a defensive end from Wake Forest, was selected No. 61 overall.

In 31 games the past three seasons, the 6-foot-3, 274-pound Basham made 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and had a defensive touchdown.

Basham will wear No. 96. 

The Bills begins rookie minicamp Friday. 

