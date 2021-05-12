Bills sign second-round pick Boogie Basham, seventh-rounder Jack Anderson

The Buffalo Bills have got to work on signing their eight-man rookie class.

Second-round pick Carlos "Boogie" Basham Jr., a defensive end from Wake Forest, has signed his rookie contract, he announced on Instagram on Tuesday. Seventh-round pick Jack Anderson, a guard from Texas Tech, also announced his signing on Instagram.

The Bills had a deal in place to trade out of the second round, General Manager Brandon Beane said after the draft, but reversed course when Basham was still on the board with the No. 61 overall pick. His selection gave the Bills back-to-back edge rushers after the team selected Miami (Fla.) defensive end Greg Rousseau in the first round.

In 31 games the past three seasons, the 6-foot-3, 274-pound Basham made 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles and had a defensive touchdown. Basham will wear No. 96.

Anderson, who will wear No. 66, was selected at No. 236 overall.

The NFL has a rookie wage scale in place that takes most of the difficulty out of negotiations. Last year's No. 61 overall pick, Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton, signed a four-year contract worth $5.33 million. Basham can expect a slight bump on that total value.

The Bills begins rookie minicamp Friday.

