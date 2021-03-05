Bills sign safety Micah Hyde to two-year contract extension

On the same day Micah Hyde learned he would be receiving the biggest payday of his career, the Buffalo Bills' safety also was being careful to maintain proper perspective.
The Bills announced Friday that they had given Hyde a two-year contract extension, which, in part, is a reward for his substantial contribution to their 13-3 record last season and appearance in the 2020 AFC championship game. The deal, which keeps Hyde with the Bills through 2023, is worth $19.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.
But as Hyde was quick to point out, last year's accomplishments have no bearing on what's to come.
"I understand, in this league, just because you have a good season one year doesn't mean you're going to do it the next," Hyde said during a video call with reporters. "I've been in this league long enough to know that. We're going to continue to work, we're going to continue to try to get better. And that's been my mentality the whole time, too – do what I can to help this team win ball games.
"It's a rewarding feeling knowing that they see me as a key piece in doing that. I want to finish what we started with Buffalo. I say 'we' as in the guys that came in 2017: Sean (McDermott) and Tre'Davious (White), Po (Jordan Poyer), myself, obviously D-Dawk (Dion Dawkins), a few other guys.
"I just want to finish what we started."
Hyde joined the Bills as a free agent from Green Bay, where he spent four seasons after the Packers made him a fifth-round draft pick from Iowa in 2013. He was one of the first players signed by then rookie head coach McDermott.
Hyde was due to receive $5.1 million in 2021 and have a cap number of $6.7 million. Rapoport indicated Hyde's cap number for '21 should remain roughly the same.
When Hyde signed his original contract with the Bills, he ranked 18th in the NFL in average salary for safeties. In 2020, he ranked 20th.
The extension keeps the 30-year-old Hyde and fellow safety Poyer with Buffalo for at least for the next two seasons. Poyer, who turns 30 next month, signed an extension before last season that keeps him with the Bills through the 2022 season. The two are among the top safety tandems in the league.
Hyde was happy to get the extension done now rather than have the negotiations drag out.
"I wanted it to be over because I didn't want it to hijack my mind," he said. "I wanted to be able to focus on the things that I could and just try to help this football team win."
Hyde made his first Pro Bowl and was named second-team All-Pro in his first season with the Bills when he tied for fifth in the league with five interceptions. He had a career-high 82 tackles that year.
In the past four seasons, Hyde has started 62 games. He has had 282 tackles, nine interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.
Last year, Hyde had 70 tackles, an interception and five passes defensed.
"I'm just super thankful and blessed to be in this position," he said. "Buffalo has been amazing the past four years. The fans, the community, I wouldn't want to change anything about our team."
During training camp in 2019, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said the mere presence of Hyde and Poyer in the secondary discourages opponents from attacking the Bills with the long ball. While Hyde has had four interceptions total in the last three seasons, his influence is apparent.
“They take away the other team’s desire to go deep, particularly Micah Hyde," Frazier told reporters. "Micah discourages teams from taking shots downfield because of range and athleticism.”
That has been the case, Frazier said, since Hyde made a late interception in a 23-17 victory at Atlanta in 2017. The Falcons were driving in the third quarter after the Bills had taken a 14-10 lead when Hyde picked off Matt Ryan at Buffalo's 12-yard line.
The Bills proceeded to go on a 19-play, 11:20 drive that ended with a field goal.
“The first two or three games teams were challenging us down the field,” Frazier said. “Micah had a great interception. As the season went on, fewer and fewer teams were taking shots at our defense and it was really the same last year.”