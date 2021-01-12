Bills sign running back Devonta Freeman to practice squad

The Bills signed former Giants running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad Tuesday.

With Zack Moss out for the postseason and being placed on injured reserve, Freeman provides another option should he get called up to the main roster. Moss' spot on the 53-man roster was taken by veteran offensive lineman Jordan Devey, who has been on the practice squad most of the season and been among the Bills' protected practice squad players.

Freeman was on the Covid list with the Giants in December and was removed from the list on Dec. 18. He already was on injured reserve at the time he was placed on the Covid list.

Because he already was on the Covid list this season, the onboarding process is different and he could be eligible to practice this week.

The Giants released Freeman, 28, from injured reserve last week. He appeared in five games with the Giants after signing to help replace Saquon Barkley, who had a season-ending ACL injury, before being placed on IR. He initially was designated to return in mid-December but was not healthy enough to be activated.

In five games, Freeman carried the ball 54 times for 172 yards and a touchdown. He caught seven passes for 58 yards.