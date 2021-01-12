 Skip to main content
Bills sign running back Devonta Freeman to practice squad, his agent says
  • Updated
Falcons-Coleman-and-Freeman

Devonta Freeman, left, and Tevin Coleman of the Atlanta Falcons. Freeman signed with the Giants and then was released after an injury.

 Getty Images

The Bills are signing former Giants running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus and reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

With Zack Moss out for the postseason, Freeman provides another option should he get called up to the main roster.

The Giants released Freeman, 28, from injured reserve last week. He appeared in five games with the Giants after signing to help replace Saquon Barkley, who had a season-ending ACL injury, before being placed on IR. He initially was designated to return in mid-December but was not healthy enough to be activated. 

In five games, Freeman carried the ball 54 times for 172 yards and a touchdown. He caught seven passes for 58 yards. 

Freeman would need to go through Covid-19 testing before he can join the Bills.

