Bills sign QB Matt Barkley to one-year contract

Another familiar face is returning to One Bills Drive.

The Bills signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a one-year contract on Monday. Barkley, 31, previously spent time with the Bills, signing with the team midway through the 2018 season.

Barkley can serve as confidant to starter Josh Allen, as he has in the past. As his first stint in Buffalo was coming to a close, General Manager Brandon Beane raved about Barkley's role behind the scenes.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I mean, what a selfless guy. Some guys are the backup and they're itching to play. Matt's a competitor, he wants to play, but his first thing every day he walks in this door is to help Josh Allen be the best version of himself,” Beane said in 2021. “And that's why it's been so great to have him."

Last season, Barkley spent time with three franchises – Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta – either on the active roster or practice squad, but did not appear in any games.