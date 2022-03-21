 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills sign QB Matt Barkley to one-year contract
Bills sign QB Matt Barkley to one-year contract

Barkley ready for action

Buffalo Bills quarterback Matt Barkley (5) loosens up before the game at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

Another familiar face is returning to One Bills Drive. 

The Bills signed quarterback Matt Barkley to a one-year contract on Monday. Barkley, 31, previously spent time with the Bills, signing with the team midway through the 2018 season. 

Barkley can serve as confidant to starter Josh Allen, as he has in the past. As his first stint in Buffalo was coming to a close, General Manager Brandon Beane raved about Barkley's role behind the scenes. 

“I mean, what a selfless guy. Some guys are the backup and they're itching to play. Matt's a competitor, he wants to play, but his first thing every day he walks in this door is to help Josh Allen be the best version of himself,” Beane said in 2021. “And that's why it's been so great to have him."

Last season, Barkley spent time with three franchises – Tennessee, Carolina and Atlanta – either on the active roster or practice squad, but did not appear in any games. 

He entered the league in 2013 with the Eagles, after four years with the USC Trojans, where he set school and conference records. Ahead of his first round with the Bills, he spent time on the Eagles, Cardinals, Bears, 49ers and Bengals. In his career, he's played in 19 games and started seven, the bulk of those starts in Chicago. 

Barkley joins Allen and veteran quarterback Case Keenum in the Bills quarterback room. 

