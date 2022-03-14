Bills sign Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills said goodbye to one offensive guard and hello to another Monday.
The team started the day by releasing veteran Daryl Williams in a move designed to free up space under the salary cap, then a few hours later signed a potential replacement in the starting lineup by giving former Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold a one-year deal.
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Tim Settle is coming to Buffalo on a two-year deal, p…
Saffold, 33, was free to sign immediately because he was released by Tennessee last week, despite making the Pro Bowl following the 2021 season. Saffold started 15 games at left guard last season for Titans, and said during an introductory video conference with Western New York media members that he expects to start his Bills career in that position.
Saffold is a former second-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2010 who spent the first nine years of his career with the organization. During the final two seasons of that stretch, after the franchise had relocated to Los Angeles, he played under Rams offensive line coach Aaron Kromer, who has since taken the same job with the Bills. After the 2017 season, Stafford was named a second-team All-Pro.
“We worked together on the L.A. Rams for two years when we had one of the top offensive lines in the NFL,” Saffold said. “We were able to get to a Super Bowl together. We were able to turn the entire team around and get us to start getting into playoff games. I know his techniques. He always makes sure everything is clear and makes sure things work. I know how successful that I was with him and I know I can be just as successful again. … He's just a great guy to work with. Of course he played a big part in my decision to come in.”
According to a report Monday from NFL Network, Trubisky has reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Bills expressed interest in Saffold when he was a free agent in 2019, but a bidding war ensued and he landed a four-year deal with Tennessee that included $22.5 million in guarantees.
This time around, the Bills got their guy.
“I knew the Bills were interested, as well as a few other teams, but when it comes down to just the situation, and the opportunity of being able to play for a championship, I knew it was going to be with this organization,” he said. “All the stars seemed to align. And of course, after my visit and being here, I mean, everything has been great from the staff and the facilities to the people working here. I have some friends here. … It's just a better situation for me being out here in Buffalo.”
Saffold got to know Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins at this year’s Pro Bowl and the two quickly hit it off. He also has a previous relationship with wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
“This is a complete football team,” Saffold said. “I know about some of the struggles, but this is a complete football team. I know that there’s great guys in the wide receiver position, of course Josh Allen has been doing spectacular, the defense flies around tremendously, and coach McDermott instills in these guys that hard work ethic and just wanting the best out of guys and guys are ready to play for him. I just really want to be a part of that. I love the environment that's around this team and I just want to make sure that I'm able to fit that and be able to play up to that ability. I know a little bit about everybody on the offensive line. I haven’t got to meet everybody just yet, but that's neither here nor there. Once we get to know each other, everything will be just fine.”
Morse, who turns 30 next month, has started 47 of a possible 49 games in the regular season in his three years with the Bills, and all six postseason games in that time.
Saffold has had some memorable battles the past few seasons as a member of the Titans against the Buffalo defense.
“What better friend than your enemy from the past? Especially when it comes to this defense, I know we're going to have some laughs,” he said. “It's going to be fun to be around all these guys when we all get the chance to be together.”
Saffold has 160 games of NFL experience, starting 157 of them. He’s also played and started in nine postseason games. He gutted through a shoulder injury last year before shutting things down after the season to recover.
“I did something different that I've never done before and I took a month off from everything – from working out, from football, everything. So I feel a lot better,” he said. “We'll know once we start playing again. I play without fear. That's something that I'm never going to be worried about. I'm going to continue to try to push people and push myself as far as I can possibly push it. Right now, I don't have any problems whatsoever. I'm still as strong as I've ever been. I'm constantly working on myself, so even though I think about it, I'm just like, 'ok, what can I possibly do?' The best thing for it was just rest. That's the best way I can put it.”
Saffold consulted with specialists who advised against surgery and prescribed rest. He said in hindsight, he may have overtrained in preparation for the 2021 season.
The Bills and McKenzie announced the deal Sunday night.
“One thing I did last offseason was I worked my butt off. I mean, I really worked my butt off,” he said. “I'm talking about two-a-days of working out on my body. Maybe I did overwork myself. We had a lot of injuries in camp last year. I didn't get many vet days off. I had to continue to play over and over and over again. I didn't miss any practice days, even throughout the season. Not being able to have those opportunities to rest, I was constantly putting myself in that position where you can get an injury or something that's nagging like that. I'm hoping that with the rest that I've given myself and the way that I'm approaching this offseason and the plan the Bills have for me, I'm hoping that is the formula needed for it to not be an issue.”
Terms of Saffold’s one-year contract have not yet been released. By cutting ties with Williams, the Bills saved $6.325 million against the salary cap. Williams spent two years with the Bills after spending the first five seasons with the Panthers. He started every game in Buffalo over his two years, rotating between right tackle and right guard.
The release clears $6.35 million in cap space, leaving $3.6 in dead money.
The emergence of rookie right tackle Spencer Brown in 2021 pushed Williams inside, and thus made him overpriced. The three-year contract extension Williams signed after the 2020 season came with the idea he’d be playing right tackle. Williams, 29, has the biggest “dead money” cap hit on the roster, at $3.6 million, but the Bills needed to act quickly because $4.3 million of his 2022 salary was to become guaranteed Sunday.
The Bills also cut Jon Feliciano last week in another move to save space under the salary cap, making guard a position of need.
“I see the way these guys fight. I see how these guys play,” Saffold said. “I see the way, even in the midst of adversity, that they can turn things around. You saw the way they fight in the playoffs. They were 13 seconds away from being in the AFC championship and having home-field advantage in the AFC championship, because nobody wants to come here and play in that cold. So I'm super excited for this team. The opportunity is always right there. I know how hard it is to win in this league. I was the No. 1 seed last year. I was in the AFC championship two years ago. You know, I've been a part of all of those things. I'm excited to bring some of this experience over here and try to help us move forward.”