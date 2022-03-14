Bills sign Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold to one-year contract

Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to sign with Steelers According to a report Monday from NFL Network, Trubisky has reached an agreement on a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bills expressed interest in Saffold when he was a free agent in 2019, but a bidding war ensued and he landed a four-year deal with Tennessee that included $22.5 million in guarantees.

This time around, the Bills got their guy.

“I knew the Bills were interested, as well as a few other teams, but when it comes down to just the situation, and the opportunity of being able to play for a championship, I knew it was going to be with this organization,” he said. “All the stars seemed to align. And of course, after my visit and being here, I mean, everything has been great from the staff and the facilities to the people working here. I have some friends here. … It's just a better situation for me being out here in Buffalo.”

Saffold got to know Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins at this year’s Pro Bowl and the two quickly hit it off. He also has a previous relationship with wide receiver Stefon Diggs.