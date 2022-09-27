 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills sign OL Justin Murray, place Tommy Doyle on injured reserve

Vikings Cardinals football

Former Arizona Cardinals lineman Justin Murray has signed with the Bills. 

The Bills signed offensive lineman Justin Murray to a one-year deal on Tuesday, as they look to bolster a banged-up line. 

The team also placed tackle Tommy Doyle on injured reserve Tuesday. Doyle, a second-year tackle, tore his ACL in the loss to the Dolphins. He played 40% of offensive snaps in the game.

Murray, listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016 with the Broncos, spending time on the practice squad. The former Cincinnati Bearcat made his debut in 2018 with the Raiders, playing in two games. He has also spent time with the Buccaneers, Saints, and Bengals.

In Arizona, he found a more stable role. 

The Cardinals claimed Murray off waivers in 2019, and he started 12 games and played in 14 at right tackle. The next year, he started seven of 13 games, playing more at right guard once J.R. Sweezy was placed on injured reserve.

Murray played three games in 2021, before he was placed on injured reserve with a back injury. He has 20 starts in 32 regular season games. 

