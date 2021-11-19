Bills sign offensive tackle Bobby Hart to 53-man roster

The Bills have signed tackle Bobby Hart to the 53-man roster to take the place of Spencer Brown, who was placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list Thursday.

Hart spent the offseason, training camp and preseason with the Bills and was much maligned by fans for his performances before eventually being released.

He was briefly with the Miami Dolphins after being released by the Bills and then signed to the Bills' practice squad. He was signed by Tennessee off the Bills' practice squad in late October.

Hart was with the Tennessee Titans and was released this week after playing Sunday against the Rams. He appeared in three games with the Titans.

“We had him through training camp. We know what he can do,” coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “He was on the active roster down there and we brought him back. It’s good to have him back. Our awareness with him, his awareness with us. We’re a little shorthanded so it’s good to have him on board here.”

McDermott said he would have confidence to use Hart should the situation demand.

As for whether Spencer Brown could play Sunday against the Colts or against the Saints on Thanksgiving, McDermott said, "I can't get into that. He's in the Covid protocol."