Bills sign offensive lineman Will Ulmer, defensive tackle C.J. Brewer after tryouts at rookie camp

The Bills have signed former Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer and Coastal Carolina defensive tackle C.J. Brewer after successful tryouts as part of the team's weekend rookie minicamp.

Ulmer confirmed reports of his signing Sunday on social media with "Let's Go!!"

Brewer's signing with announced by his agent, David Canter.

Brewer, who is 6-foot-2 and 290 pounds, was an Associated Press All-America third-team selection in 2020 with 60 tackles, including 11 for loss, and 6.5 sacks as Coastal finished ranked No. 14. He had 55 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, and 4.5 sacks last fall. For his career, he had 231 tackles, with 32 for loss, 16 sacks and five forced fumbles. He initially agreed to terms with the New York Jets immediately after the draft.

Ulmer, listed at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, holds the school record with 57 starts and had a streak of 42 consecutive starts during his career.

His addition gives the Bills a total of 86 players on their roster. Teams are permitted 90 players on their offseason roster, but coach Sean McDermott made it sound Friday as if there would be no rush to get to the limit.

“There are spots open, and I think that's healthy right now,” he said. “There's no rush in filling all those spots. We don't need Sean McDermotts out there trying to make this roster. I mean, we need better athletes than that. So, Brandon (Beane) has taken his time and our personnel staff to find the right pieces. It's the right number of guys, as opposed to just having that max number right now. We'll fill it when we feel like the time is right or the players that we're looking for show up and it works out for both parties.”