Bills sign offensive lineman Will Ulmer after tryout at rookie camp

His addition gives the Bills a total of 85 players on the roster. Teams are permitted 90 players on their offseason roster, but coach Sean McDermott made it sound Friday as though there would be no rush to get to the limit.

“There are spots open, and I think that's healthy right now,” he said. “There's no rush in filling all those spots. We don't need Sean McDermotts out there trying to make this roster. I mean, we need better athletes than that. So, Brandon (Beane) has taken his time and our personnel staff to find the right pieces. It's the right number of guys, as opposed to just having that max number right now. We'll fill it when we feel like the time is right or the players that we're looking for show up and it works out for both parties.”