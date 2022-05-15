 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills sign offensive lineman Will Ulmer after tryout at rookie camp

Bills head coach Sean McDermott meets with the media prior to the first day of rookie minicamp Friday.

The Bills have signed former Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer after a successful tryout as part of the team's weekend rookie minicamp.

Ulmer confirmed reports of his signing on social media with "Let's Go!!"

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds, Ulmer holds the school record with 57 starts and had a streak of 42 consecutive starts during his career. 

His addition gives the Bills a total of 85 players on the roster. Teams are permitted 90 players on their offseason roster, but coach Sean McDermott made it sound Friday as though there would be no rush to get to the limit.

“There are spots open, and I think that's healthy right now,” he said. “There's no rush in filling all those spots. We don't need Sean McDermotts out there trying to make this roster. I mean, we need better athletes than that. So, Brandon (Beane) has taken his time and our personnel staff to find the right pieces. It's the right number of guys, as opposed to just having that max number right now. We'll fill it when we feel like the time is right or the players that we're looking for show up and it works out for both parties.”

