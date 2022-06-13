 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills sign offensive lineman Greg Van Roten

  Updated
Jets Texans Football

New York Jets offensive lineman Greg Van Roten walks off the field after a game last season.

 Matt Patterson
The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten, the team announced Monday.

Van Roten, 32, spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets. He played in all 17 games last season and started 10 at right guard before losing his starting spot. He started 13 games at right guard in the 2020 season with the Jets.

He signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Jets before the 2020 season.

He was released last month, with the Jets saving $3.5 million in salary cap space.

Van Roten, who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2012, played two seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He did not get in a game in the 2014, ’15 or ’16 seasons, and then spent three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He started all 16 games for Carolina in 2018 and 11 games in 2019.

