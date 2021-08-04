Bills sign offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch

The Buffalo Bills have signed guard/tackle Caleb Benenoch.
The team worked out Benenoch on Tuesday.
Offensive linemen Dion Dawkins and Ike Boettger remain on the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Jon Feliciano, Forrest Lamp and Marquel Harrell have all missed time in training camp.
Benenoch, 26, was selected in the fifth round by Tampa Bay in 2016. In four years with the Bucs, he played in 35 games with 22 starts. He was released early in the 2019 season and has been with New England twice, Carolina, Dallas and Detroit.
Benenoch started all 16 games at right guard in 2018, playing 844 snaps. He allowed 10 sacks and his overall grade was 44.8, according to Pro Football Focus. The Bucs led the NFL in passing yards per game and third in total yards per game that season.
He also was among a group of offensive linemen to work out for the Bills in 2019 after Ty Nsekhe suffered an injury but he was not signed.