Bills sign long snapper Reid Ferguson to three-year contract extension
developing top story

Bills sign long snapper Reid Ferguson to three-year contract extension

Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills (copy)

Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson is now signed through the 2024 season.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News

One of the Buffalo Bills' longest-tenured players will be sticking with the team through the 2024 season. 

Long snapper Reid Ferguson signed a three-year contract extension Friday, the team announced. Ferguson had been signed through the coming season, meaning he's now signed for the next four years. 

Ferguson, 27, came to the Bills in 2016 as a member of the practice squad. He made the 53-man roster the following year and has gone on to play in all 64 regular-season games in that time, as well as five postseason contests.

Ferguson is the second-longest tenured player on the Bills' roster, behind only defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Ferguson's brother, Blake, is the long snapper for the Miami Dolphins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

