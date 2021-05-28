Bills sign long snapper Reid Ferguson to three-year contract extension

One of the Buffalo Bills' longest-tenured players will be sticking with the team through the 2024 season.

Long snapper Reid Ferguson signed a three-year contract extension Friday, the team announced. Ferguson had been signed through the coming season, meaning he's now signed for the next four years.

Ferguson, 27, came to the Bills in 2016 as a member of the practice squad. He made the 53-man roster the following year and has gone on to play in all 64 regular-season games in that time, as well as five postseason contests.

Blessed and honored to continue being a part of this great organization! #GoBills 🦬🔥 https://t.co/wH01e6VtxS — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) May 28, 2021

Ferguson is the second-longest tenured player on the Bills' roster, behind only defensive end Jerry Hughes.

Ferguson's brother, Blake, is the long snapper for the Miami Dolphins.

