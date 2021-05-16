Bills sign linebacker Joe Giles-Harris after minicamp tryout

The Buffalo Bills signed linebacker Joe Giles-Harris to a one-year contract, the team announced Sunday.
The move came after Giles-Harris, who the Jacksonville Jaguars signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, took part in the Bills' rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 234-pound Giles-Harris played in nine games for the Jaguars last season and five as a rookie, and has made two starts. He has 21 career tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.