Bills sign fullback Reggie Gilliam to two-year contract extension

The Bills have signed fullback Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension, the team announced Sunday morning.

The extension is worth up to $5.3 million, the NFL Network reported, and runs through the 2024 season.

Gilliam joined the Bills before the 2020 season as an undrafted free agent tight end from Toledo noted for his ability on special teams.

Gilliam has morphed into a reliable contributor for the Bills as a fullback, tight end, short-yardage back and on the coverage and return teams.

He played in all 16 regular season games last season with five starts and played 315 snaps on special teams, second on the Bills behind Tyler Matakevich. He had three receptions for 23 yards and three carries for 3 yards last season.

Gilliam has played in 30 games since joining the Bills.

