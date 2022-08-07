 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills sign fullback Reggie Gilliam to two-year contract extension

  • Updated
Gilliam puts his shoulder in to it

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) lowers his shoulder as he barrels toward New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (21) even as safety Kyle Dugger (23) tries to trip him up during the third quarter of the AFC wild-card game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
The Bills have signed fullback Reggie Gilliam to a two-year extension, the team announced Sunday morning. 

The extension is worth up to $5.3 million, the NFL Network reported, and runs through the 2024 season.

Gilliam joined the Bills before the 2020 season as an undrafted free agent tight end from Toledo noted for his ability on special teams. 

Gilliam has morphed into a reliable contributor for the Bills as a fullback, tight end, short-yardage back and on the coverage and return teams.

He played in all 16 regular season games last season with five starts and played 315 snaps on special teams, second on the Bills behind Tyler Matakevich. He had three receptions for 23 yards and three carries for 3 yards last season.

Gilliam has played in 30 games since joining the Bills. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

