Bills sign former Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams
developing top story

Tyrell Adams Patriots Texans Football

Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams (50) looks to defend during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Nov. 22, 2020, in Houston.

 Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their defense Wednesday, signing former Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams, according to a league source. Adams' addition was first reported by the Houston Chronicle. 

For Adams, it's a second chance with the Bills. He was claimed by the Bills off waivers in 2017, but failed his physical and was released a day later. 

The 28-year-old had made a free-agent visit to the Bills on Tuesday, setting the stage for his reunion. Adams played in all 16 games with 12 starts last season for Houston, finishing with 125 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. 

Adams played in nine other games for Houston over the previous two seasons and also appeared in 12 games for the Raiders. He’s also spent time with the Seahawks, Chiefs, Colts and 49ers, but has not played in a regular-season game for those teams. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

