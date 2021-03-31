Bills sign former Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their defense Wednesday, signing former Houston Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams to a one-year contract.

For Adams, it's a second chance with the Bills. He was originally claimed off waivers by the team in 2017, but failed his physical and was released a day later.

The 28-year-old had made a free-agent visit to the Bills on Tuesday, setting the stage for his reunion. Adams is coming off the best season of his five-year career. he played in all 16 games with 12 starts last season for Houston, stepping into the starting lineup after linebacker Benardrick McKinney suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Adams finished with 122 tackles (12th in the NFL), two sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Against Detroit on Thanksgiving, Adams had 17 tackles and two forced fumbles. Playing alongside linebacker Zach Cunningham, who led the NFL with 164 tackles, Adams proved to be an aggressive hitter -- despite being listed at just 6 foot, 2 inches and 230 pounds -- for the Houston defense. Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel was a big fan of Adams' game.

