Bills sign former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez

The Bills have signed offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, his agents announced on social media.
Gonzalez, 24, went undrafted out of Penn State in 2020 and signed as a rookie free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.
Congrats to @StevenG511 Steven Gonzalez on signing with the #BuffaloBills! pic.twitter.com/1BV3u4sYJU— Jason Bernstein (@Clarity_JB) May 12, 2021
He was waived during roster cutdowns at the end of training camp and did not play last season.
He was listed at 6-4 and 351 pounds during his final season at Penn State in 2019 and was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the Associated Press.
Gonzalez played in 50 games with the Nittany Lions, mostly at left guard.