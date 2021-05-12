 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills sign former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez
0 comments

Bills sign former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Memphis Penn State Football

Penn State offensive guard Steven Gonzalez (74) waits for the snap. 

 Roger Steinman

The Bills have signed offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez, his agents announced on social media. 

Gonzalez, 24, went undrafted out of Penn State in 2020 and signed as a rookie free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

He was waived during roster cutdowns at the end of training camp and did not play last season.

He was listed at 6-4 and 351 pounds during his final season at Penn State in 2019 and was named to the All-Big Ten second team by the Associated Press.

Gonzalez played in 50 games with the Nittany Lions, mostly at left guard.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News