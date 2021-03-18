Bills sign former No. 2 overall draft pick Mitch Trubisky as backup quarterback

The Buffalo Bills have signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract in what General Manager Brandon Beane called a "reset" for the passer whom the Chicago Bears selected with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017.

Trubisky had a 29-21 record as the Bears' starting quarterback and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He has thrown 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in his five seasons.

Beane noted that Trubisky has some of the same physical tools and skills as Josh Allen, making him an ideal candidate to serve as the backup in the Bills' offense and able to run the RPOs that offensive coordinator Brian Daboll prefers.

Beane said he had "no doubt" that Trubisky would only be with the Bills for a year and be in position to compete for a starting job elsewhere in 2022. He used a phrase popular with coach Sean McDermott, noting that Trubisky could become the "best version of yourself" while with the Bills and use that to catapult his career.

Trubisky has had star-crossed career in four seasons with the Bears, beginning with the draft when Chicago traded up to select him. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were selected in the top 12 and have become stars.