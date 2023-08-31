Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said Wednesday that the final spot on the practice squad would go to a quarterback and that the plan was "in motion."

That plan ended with the expected signing of former Kansas City quarterback Shane Beuchele on Thursday, the team announced.

The Bills also announced the expected signing of veteran linebacker Christian Kirksey to complete the 16-member practice quad.

Beuchele played well in the preseason's first two games but threw a pair of interceptions in the preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns as the starter. He finished the preseason with 349 yards passing with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

“It was just one of those things where at the end of the day, we always say this all the guys at the end of the day, like make our jobs easy and put it on tape, and that’s where Blaine (Gabbert) came out and won the job,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach told reporters this week. “It doesn’t make it any easier because I think there was a lot of trust and belief in Shane Buechele and loved him as a player but it wasn’t an easy decision."

Buechele, 25, started two years at SMU after playing three years at Texas and signed with KC as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 draft.

After getting waived at roster cut down last year, he signed to the Chiefs' practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster in November 2021.

He re-signed with the team in the offseason and battled for the backup job this preseason.

He has yet to play in an NFL game, but threw for 11,600 yards and 87 touchdowns with 32 interceptions in college.