Bills sign former Bengals right tackle Bobby Hart to a one-year contract

Hart originally entered the NFL in 2015 as a seventh-round pick of the New York Giants, with whom he spent three seasons. Hart started all 16 games for the Bengals in 2019 and played 98.9% of the offensive snaps, the second-highest total on the team.

Hart signed a three-year contract with the Bengals in 2019, but was cut with one year left on the deal in a move that cleared a little less than $6 million in cap space and allowed the Bengals to add veteran offensive lineman Riley Reiff. Hart primarily played right tackle with the Bengals. He figures to compete for the swing tackle job with the Bills, meaning he would be the No. 3 tackle behind presumed starters Dion Dawkins on the left side and Daryl Williams on the right. Ty Nsekhe, who served in that role for the Bills last season, signed with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.