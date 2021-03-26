Bills sign former Atlanta kick returner/receiver Brandon Powell, host visits with others

The Buffalo Bills added a depth wide receiver and kick returner Friday in signing Brandon Powell, a free agent from the Atlanta Falcons.

Powell, 25, returned 17 kickoff for 343 yards and 17 punts for 152 yards last season with the Falcons. As a receiver, he caught 12 passes for 69 yards with two touchdowns while playing 16% of the offensive snaps.

He was a restricted free agent, but was not tendered by Atlanta. The 5-foot-8, 181-pounder signed after a visit with the Bills on Friday.

Powell was undrafted out of Florida in 2018. He could provide competition for Isaiah McKenzie in the return roles, though, he ran 4.59 seconds for the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day at Florida and is slower than McKenzie.

Powell played in six games as a rookie with Detroit and had 11 receptions for 129 yards and also returned two punts and two kickoffs. He spent the 2019 season on the Falcons' practice squad.

The Bills also had a visit Friday with running back and return specialists Tyler Ervin, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Ervin, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Houston Texans in 2016 and spent part of the 2019 season and all of last season with the Green Bay Packers.