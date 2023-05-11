The Bills have signed five of their six selections from last month’s NFL draft in advance of the start of rookie minicamp Friday.
The team announced the signings of second-round guard O’Cyrus Torrence, third-round linebacker Dorian Williams, fifth-round wide receiver Justin Shorter and seventh-round picks, guard Nick Broeker and cornerback Alex Austin.
That leaves first-round pick Dalton Kincaid, a tight end chosen at No. 25 overall.
Rookie contracts in the NFL are slotted according to draft position and are for four years, with teams holding a fifth-year option on first-round picks.