Bills sign defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to one-year deal
Bills sign defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to one-year deal

Treyvon Hester (copy)

The Buffalo Bills have signed former Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester (90) to a one-year contract.

 Jim McIsaac/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their defensive line Thursday, signing defensive tackle Treyvon Hester to a one-year contract.

Hester, a former seventh-round draft pick of the Raiders in 2017 out of Toledo, has played in 41 NFL games, totaling 36 tackles and two sacks. He most recently was a member of the Eagles' practice squad. He also spent the 2018 season on Philadelphia's active roster before joining the Washington Football Team in 2019.

A 6-foot-2, 304-pounder, Hester becomes the sixth defensive tackle on the Bills' roster, behind Star Lotulelei, Ed Oliver, Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler Jr., Justin Zimmer and Brandin Bryant. The Bills now have 88 players on their offseason roster, three below the 91-man limit.

