Bills sign defensive lineman Daniel Joseph after rookie minicamp tryout

The Buffalo Bills have made another addition to their defensive line.

Former North Carolina State defensive end Daniel Joseph signed with the team as a rookie undrafted free agent after participating in last week's rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Joseph posted a photo of himself on Instagram signing his contract.

He is a native of Brampton, Ont., who started his college career at Penn State, redshirting in 2016. Joseph played in 32 games for the Nittany Lions over the next three seasons, finishing with 29 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He entered the transfer portal in January 2020 and landed at North Carolinia State.

He led the Wolfpack with 6.5 sacks in 2020, making eight starts. He also finished with 37 tackles, including 10 for loss. With the NCAA granting athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Joseph returned for a sixth college season in 2021, finishing with 46 tackles, including nine for loss, and five sacks.

Joseph went undrafted, perhaps in part because he did not test all that well at NC State's pro day, running a reported 5.08-second 40-yard dash and registering a 29-inch vertical leap.

Joseph, who is 6-foot-2 and 261 pounds, was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 Canadian Football League draft by the B.C. Lions, but opted to return to NC State for another college season.

With the signing, the Bills now have 89 players on their roster, one less than the 90-man limit.

