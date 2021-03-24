Bills sign defensive end Efe Obada to one-year contract

Obada's story resonated with Panthers fans and he grew close with them. After signing with the Bills, he posted a goodbye on social media.

"Growing up in foster care, I learnt moving around is part of life, he wrote. "The only difference this time is, I’ve never lived in a place where I’ve loved the people and they’ve loved me back. Through out my time in Carolina you have shown me nothing but love and support. ... You not only shared your city with me, you’ve shared your lives with me. You are the embodiment of community. You aren’t a fan base, you are a family. My family and you always will be.”

It remains to seen how Obada will be used in Buffalo, but it's been well established that McDermott values versatility and prefers to use a rotation along the defensive line. Former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney believed that Obada had that capability to play multiple positions, which he did for part of the 2020 season. Part of Obada's sack total came against Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.