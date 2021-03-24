Bills sign defensive end Efe Obada to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills added some depth to their defensive line Wednesday.
The team announced it has signed defensive end Efe Obada to a one-year contract. The 28-year-old had spent the past four seasons with the Carolina Panthers after joining the team as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2017. Prior to that, Obada had spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons on offseason rosters.
Obada, 6 feet, 6 inches and 265 pounds, has played in 42 career games, with one start. He has made 50 tackles (including eight for loss), 7.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits, three passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and an interception.
Obada was a restricted free agent this offseason, but the Panthers did not tender him a contract offer, making him an unrestricted free agent when the NFL's new league year started last week. The Charlotte Observer reported that Obada and the Panthers had mutual interest in him staying, but were unable to come to an agreement, allowing the Bills to swoop in.
Obada's journey to the NFL has been an incredible one. He was born in Nigeria, but was a victim of human trafficking. He was trafficked to the Netherlands when he was 8 and later ended up in London with his sister when he was 10, where he was abandoned before spending time in foster care. Obada did not play American football for the first time until he was 22 years old, when he worked as a part-time security guard at Grace Foods while attending college. He eventually played for the London Warriors of the BAFA National Leagues.
He became the first player from the International Player Pathway Program to make the 53-man roster of an NFL team with the Panthers in 2018.
“It hasn’t set in. I don’t even know. I’m grateful,” Obada told the Panthers' official website after making the team. "You know when you really want something and you get it and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness. Like, what?’ I’m so happy. I’m going to enjoy this. I’ve been working very hard just to feel this.”
Bills running back Christian Wade, who has spent the past two seasons on the practice squad, is also a part of the program and is attempting to follow in Obada's footsteps by making the Bills' active roster in 2021.
"I'm aware that there's a lot of people that are in my position and a lot of people that come from where I come from," Obada told the Charlotte Observer. "I have the platform -- and I'm fortunate to have the platform -- to tell that story. It's a very common story. It's a very common upbringing. And a lot of people don't have the chances to do that. So if by me chasing my dreams and being a part of this and working hard subconsciously motivates them to let them know that's possible, then that's what I can do."
Obada's first career game couldn't have gone much better. He had a sack and interception of quarterback Andy Dalton in the Panthers' 31-21 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 23, 20018, being named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.
Obada is coming off a strong 2020 season. He played in all 16 games and finished with 18 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits. He also had one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Obada will be reunited in Buffalo with Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington, who previously served as the Panthers' defensive line coach (2011-17) and defensive coordinator (2018-19). Obada did not overlap with Bills head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane in Carolina, having joined the Panthers on May 25, 2017, less than a month after Beane left the organization for his current job (McDermott became the Bills' coach in January 2017).
"Coach 'E' (Washington) told me it's going to be harder to hold onto it than it was to obtain it," Obada told the Panthers' official website after making the 2018 active roster. "I know how hard I worked to obtain it. If anything happens, I know that because of the training here and the environment I've been in, I can go anywhere and survive. This has instilled the belief in myself that I needed."
Obada's story resonated with Panthers fans and he grew close with them. After signing with the Bills, he posted a goodbye on social media.
"Growing up in foster care, I learnt moving around is part of life, he wrote. "The only difference this time is, I’ve never lived in a place where I’ve loved the people and they’ve loved me back. Through out my time in Carolina you have shown me nothing but love and support. ... You not only shared your city with me, you’ve shared your lives with me. You are the embodiment of community. You aren’t a fan base, you are a family. My family and you always will be.”
It remains to seen how Obada will be used in Buffalo, but it's been well established that McDermott values versatility and prefers to use a rotation along the defensive line. Former Panthers General Manager Marty Hurney believed that Obada had that capability to play multiple positions, which he did for part of the 2020 season. Part of Obada's sack total came against Drew Brees, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.
"There is flexibility there in his versatility," Hurney said after the 2020 NFL Draft. "I think that Efe has a very good knack inside as a three-technique as far as getting penetration, so not only can he play outside at end but he can move inside in sub (situations) and he's done that and done it well. And Efe is a guy that every day, he comes in and you get his full effort every day – 100 miles an hour. He wants to get better. He improves steadily every week and I think he's ready to make another jump here. He has versatility up and down the defensive line."