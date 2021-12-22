Bills sign defensive end Breeland Speaks to practice squad

The Bills signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to the practice squad Wednesday.

Speaks, 26, took part in a workout Tuesday with the Bills. He is a former Ole Miss teammate of Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Speaks, 6-3 and 285 pounds, was selected in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, including four starts, with 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

He was suspended for four games in December 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Speaks has since been with the Raiders, Cowboys and Giants but has not played in a game.