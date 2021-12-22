 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills sign defensive end Breeland Speaks to practice squad
0 comments

Bills sign defensive end Breeland Speaks to practice squad

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Chiefs Browns Football

Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks has been signed to the Bills' practice squad.

 Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Bills signed defensive end Breeland Speaks to the practice squad Wednesday. 

Speaks, 26, took part in a workout Tuesday with the Bills. He is a former Ole Miss teammate of Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

Speaks, 6-3 and 285 pounds, was selected in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He played in all 16 games as a rookie, including four starts, with 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

He was suspended for four games in December 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Speaks has since been with the Raiders, Cowboys and Giants but has not played in a game. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA has no plans to pause season due to Covid-19

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News