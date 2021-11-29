Bills sign cornerback Tim Harris to practice squad, release West Seneca's Evin Ksiezarczyk

The Buffalo Bills have added some organizational depth at cornerback after losing Tre'Davious White for the season.
The team announced Monday it has signed cornerback Tim Harris to the practice squad. To make room, the Bills released offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk, a West Seneca native and University at Buffalo product.
Harris, 26, most recently was on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. He also played one game for the Browns. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder spent a week on the Bills' roster in August before being released. Last year, he saw action in two games for the San Francisco 49ers. Harris was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2019. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.
The move to increase depth at cornerback comes after the Bills lost White to a torn ACL suffered during the Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Jay Skurski
News Sports Reporter
I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.