Bills sign cornerback Tim Harris to practice squad, release West Seneca's Evin Ksiezarczyk
49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Tim Harris Jr. catches a pass in a drill during football practice at the 49ers training facility in 2020.

 Tony Avelar

The Buffalo Bills have added some organizational depth at cornerback after losing Tre'Davious White for the season. 

The team announced Monday it has signed cornerback Tim Harris to the practice squad. To make room, the Bills released offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk, a West Seneca native and University at Buffalo product.

Harris, 26, most recently was on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. He also played one game for the Browns. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder spent a week on the Bills' roster in August before being released. Last year, he saw action in two games for the San Francisco 49ers. Harris was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2019. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

The move to increase depth at cornerback comes after the Bills lost White to a torn ACL suffered during the Thanksgiving victory over the New Orleans Saints.

