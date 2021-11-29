Bills sign cornerback Tim Harris to practice squad, release West Seneca's Evin Ksiezarczyk

The team announced Monday it has signed cornerback Tim Harris to the practice squad. To make room, the Bills released offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk, a West Seneca native and University at Buffalo product.

Harris, 26, most recently was on the Cleveland Browns' practice squad. He also played one game for the Browns. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder spent a week on the Bills' roster in August before being released. Last year, he saw action in two games for the San Francisco 49ers. Harris was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the 49ers in 2019. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.