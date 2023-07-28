The Buffalo Bills signed cornerback Kyron Brown on Friday morning.

Brown was on the Tennessee Titans' practice squad last season and has played in one game for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and three for the New York Jets in 2019. He also was on the practice squad for each team.

Brown, listed at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, was signed by the Jets in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Akron, where he had 121 tackles, six interceptions and 25 passes defensed in 51 games over five seasons. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the team, spending the 2020 campaign on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

He signed a two-year deal with Dallas before training camp in 2021 and was waived during roster cutdowns in camp and re-signed to the practice squad before Week 1.

The Bills waived cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. with an injury designation. Dantzler did not practice Thursday. The nature of the injury was not specified.

Dantzler signed in June before the mandatory minicamp. Dantzler, 24, is a former third-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He played the last three seasons in Minnesota, appearing in 35 games and making 26 starts. Dantzler has three career interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He played in 10 games in 2022, starting nine times, and finished with 50 tackles and five passes defensed.