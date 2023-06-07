The Buffalo Bills made a secondary swap Wednesday, signing cornerback Cameron Dantzler Sr. to a one-year contract.

To make room on the 90-man roster, the team released cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Dantzler, 24, is a former third-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. He played the last three seasons in Minnesota, appearing in 35 games and making 26 starts. Dantzler has three career interceptions, 17 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He played in 10 games in 2022, starting nine times, and finished with 50 tackles and five passes defensed.

According to analytics website Pro Football Focus, Dantzler is strictly an outside cornerback, having taken 1,618 defensive snaps there in his career, compared to just 38 in the slot. Last year, Dantzler had a PFF grade of 63.1, which ranked No. 72 out of 136 cornerbacks who played at least 237 defensive snaps.

Dantzler will compete for a depth spot on the Bills' 53-man roster. Tre'Davious White is set as the team's No. 1 cornerback, but there is an open competition for the opposite outside starting job. Kaiir Elam, Christian Benford and Dane Jackson are all in the running for that position.