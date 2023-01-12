Bills sign Cole Beasley to 53-man roster in time for playoffs

The Bills have signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

By moving Beasley to the roster, they do not have to elevate him from the practice squad for Sunday's playoff game. The Bills still have two elevations they can use per game in the postseason.

Beasley was elevated for the maximum three games during the regular season since signing with the practice squad. He played 11 snaps with one reception for nine yards against Miami and then played six snaps with one reception for nine yards against Chicago. Beasley was elevated and active for the game against Cincinnati that was canceled following Damar Hamlin's injury.

Murray signed with the Bills in late September after he was released by the Arizona Cardinals. He was active for five games and played one offensive snap and 22 snaps on special teams.