Bills sign center Mitch Morse to two-year contract extension

The Buffalo Bills are keeping the anchor of their offensive line around for at least two more years.
The team signed center Mitch Morse to a two-year contract extension Monday, taking him through the 2024 season, a league source confirmed to The Buffalo News. NFL Network was the first to report the extension.
In so doing, it also reduced his salary cap charge for the upcoming season to $9 million, a savings of $2.25 million from the $11.25 million he was scheduled to count for.
Morse, who turns 30 next month, has started 47 of a possible 49 games in the regular season in his three years with the Bills, and all six postseason games in that time. He started all 19 games last year for the Bills, playing 97% of the snaps in the regular season. At the time he signed his four-year contract with the Bills in 2019, Morse was briefly the highest-paid center in the NFL, although he was quickly passed on that list.
Currently, he ranks ninth among all centers in terms of cap hit for the 2022 season, according to contracts website spotrac.com. Morse ranked 18th out of 26 centers who played at least 746 offensive snaps last season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 63.4. His pass-blocking grade of 71.8 ranked eighth, but his run-blocking grade of 58.8 was 20th.
As part of his new contract, Morse received a $7.5 million signing bonus, and has base salaries of $3.14 million, $6.64 million and $6.89 million. He has $1 million roster bonuses due on the fifth day of the league year for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Additionally, he has per-game roster bonuses of up to $510,000 ($30,000 per game) and a workout bonus of $100,000 in each of the three years of his contract. His cap hits the next two years are $10.75 million and $11 million, respectively.
His cap hit for 2022 also takes into account $2.75 million from his contract signed in 2019.
Morse's base salary for 2022 is guaranteed, while $1.36 million of his 2023 salary is guaranteed for injury only right now. It fully guarantees if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2023 season.
The contract provides some flexibility for the Bills. If they were to move on from Morse after this season, it would cost them $5 million in "dead money" on the cap, but they would save $5.75 million in space.
Morse's extension was just one way the Bills freed up some cap space Monday. The team also released guard Daryl Williams, which provided a savings of $6.325 million against the cap.
Combined, those two moves leave the Bills just about $7.5 million under their adjusted salary cap of $208.6 million, according to spotrac. Teams need to be compliant with the cap at the start of the NFL's new league year, which comes at 4 p.m. Wednesday.