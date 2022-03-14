Bills sign center Mitch Morse to two-year contract extension

As part of his new contract, Morse received a $7.5 million signing bonus, and has base salaries of $3.14 million, $6.64 million and $6.89 million. He has $1 million roster bonuses due on the fifth day of the league year for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Additionally, he has per-game roster bonuses of up to $510,000 ($30,000 per game) and a workout bonus of $100,000 in each of the three years of his contract. His cap hits the next two years are $10.75 million and $11 million, respectively.

His cap hit for 2022 also takes into account $2.75 million from his contract signed in 2019.

Morse's base salary for 2022 is guaranteed, while $1.36 million of his 2023 salary is guaranteed for injury only right now. It fully guarantees if he's on the roster on the fifth day of the 2023 season.

The contract provides some flexibility for the Bills. If they were to move on from Morse after this season, it would cost them $5 million in "dead money" on the cap, but they would save $5.75 million in space.

Morse's extension was just one way the Bills freed up some cap space Monday. The team also released guard Daryl Williams, which provided a savings of $6.325 million against the cap.

Combined, those two moves leave the Bills just about $7.5 million under their adjusted salary cap of $208.6 million, according to spotrac. Teams need to be compliant with the cap at the start of the NFL's new league year, which comes at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

