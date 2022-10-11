 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills sign Brandin Bryant to one-year contract

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Brandin Bryant sits on a cooler.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Bills have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday. 

Bryant was on the team as recently as the Ravens game before being released late last week as the Bills adjusted the roster based on injuries and position needs. 

He played in Week 2, 3 and 4 while Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips were dealing with injuries. Both returned Sunday against the Steelers. He had two tackles.

Bryant's addition puts the Bills' roster at 53. 

The team released cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram on Monday.

