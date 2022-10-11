Bills sign Brandin Bryant to one-year contract

The Bills have signed defensive tackle Brandin Bryant to a one-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.
Bryant was on the team as recently as the Ravens game before being released late last week as the Bills adjusted the roster based on injuries and position needs.
He played in Week 2, 3 and 4 while Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips were dealing with injuries. Both returned Sunday against the Steelers. He had two tackles.
Bryant's addition puts the Bills' roster at 53.
The team released cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram on Monday.