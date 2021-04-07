Bills sign another guard, Forrest Lamp, to add to OL depth

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane continues to peck away at gaps in his team’s depth chart in advance of the NFL draft.

The Bills signed free-agent guard Forrest Lamp on Wednesday. Lamp, 27, spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was a second-round pick – 37th overall – in 2017.

After three injury-plagued seasons, Lamp started every game in 2020 at left guard and did not miss a snap. He was flagged for only one penalty and yielded only two sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. However, his 38 pressures allowed were third most among guards, according to PFF.

Given his limited action on the field in his career and his draft status – he was the first guard taken in 2017 – Lamp has upside. The Chargers, under new coach Brandon Staley, are revamping their offensive line and opted not to bring Lamp back. Lamp, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, missed all of his rookie season after suffering torn knee ligaments in his first training camp. His second season essentially was a red-shirt year. He played only 16 snaps on offense. He then played in seven games (with two starts) in 2019 before suffering a broken right leg.

On the interior offensive line behind starting guards Cody Ford and John Feliciano, the Bills now have Ike Boettger, Lamp, eight-year veteran Jordan Devey and Jamil Douglas, the six-year veteran signed from Tennessee last week. Backup tackle Ryan Bates also can play center and guard.

