Bills sign 2022 draft class and nine undrafted free agents ahead of rookie minicamp

The Buffalo Bills have shored up their rookie class.

On Friday, the team announced it had officially signed all eight of its 2022 draft picks, led by cornerback Kaiir Elam, who was chosen in the first round.

The other signed draft picks: running back James Cook, linebacker Terrel Bernard, wide receiver Khalil Shakur, punter Matt Araiza, cornerback Christian Bernard, offensive lineman Luke Tenuta and linebacker Braylon Spencer.

The Bills also announced that they signed nine rookie undrafted free agents. Those players joined draft picks at rookie minicamp Friday in Orchard Park.

Here's more about the nine undrafted free agents.

Alec Anderson, tackle, UCLA

Anderson (6-foot-5, 305 pounds) had the most enthusiastic announcement of the bunch, posting his own table video after UCLA announced his signing. He carved out a role as a starter the last two seasons, with 17 starts over that span. He played in 30 total games during his college career. He is nephew of Cory Harkey, the Bills’ assistant special teams coach.

Raheem Blackshear, running back, Virginia Tech

Blackshear (5-foot-9, 198) led the Hokies in rushing last season, tallying 133 carries for 760 yards with six touchdowns. He played alongside offensive lineman Luke Tenuta, a sixth-round pick of the Bills. He ended his time at Virginia Tech with more than 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards, one of only four Power Five backs playing last season to do so.

Travon Fuller, cornerback, Tulsa

Fuller (6-foot-1, 180) began his college career at Texas A&M, before transferring to Tulsa as a graduate transfer. In his lone season there, he had three interceptions. He played in all 13 games in both his freshman and sophomore seasons at Texas A&M.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Kingsley Jonathan, defensive end, Syracuse

Jonathan (6-foot-4, 260) heads to Orchard Park from Syracuse, where he had 20 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks last season. He had 15 sacks across his five years, with a career-high five in 2018. Additionally, in 2020, he was the Jim Tatum Award Winner, which honors the ACC's top senior football student-athlete.

Derek Kerstetter, guard, Texas

Kerstetter spent nearly all his time last season starting at right tackle, though he started at left guard once as well. In his five years, he played in 58 games with 49 starts. Kerstetter (6-foot-5, 310) earned 2021 first-team All-Big 12 honors from league coaches.

Tanner Owen, tackle, Northwest Missouri State

Owen (6-foot-5, 292) hails from a smaller school, but his durability stands out. He started all 52 games of his college career without missing a game. Owen and the Bearcats' offensive line held up well, reflected in solid team stats. The offense ranked No. 13 in total offense, with 457.5 yards per game, and running back Al McKeller led the MIAA in rushing, with 1,601 yards.

Neil Pau'u, wide receiver, BYU

Pau’u brings some insight on a divisional foe. The wide receiver logged a career-high 603 receiving yards in 2020 with now-Jets quarterback Zach Wilson at BYU. Pau’u had four touchdowns that year, and he is coming off a six-touchdown campaign last season. He averaged 12.07 yards per catch over his four years at BYU.

Malik Williams, wide receiver, Appalachian State

Williams (5-foot-10, 185) earned All-Sun Belt recognition in each of his final three seasons, after transferring from Georgia. Even in just three years at App State, he left his mark on school history in receiving yards (No. 5 at 2,382), catches (No. 5 at 190) and receiving touchdowns (tied for No. 7 at 17)

Jalen Wydermyer, tight end, Texas A&M

The Bills brought Wydermyer (6-foot-4, 255) in for a top-30 visit ahead of the draft, but they did not select any tight ends. A three-year starter, he led SEC tight ends with 40 receptions last season, and he was second in receiving yards, with 515. Wydermyer caught four touchdowns last year as well.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.