Bills sign 13 from practice squad to reserve/future contracts

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane got to work on building the team's 2021 roster Tuesday.

The team signed 13 players from its practice squad to reserve/future contracts: Quarterback Davis Webb, running backs Antonio Williams and Christian Wade, wide receivers Duke Williams, Tanner Gentry and Jake Kumerow, safety Josh Thomas, defensive ends Mike Love and Bryan Cox Jr., cornerback Dane Jackson, tight end Nate Becker, offensive tackle Trey Adams and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant.

A reserve/future contract guarantees a player a spot on a team's roster, which expands from 53 to 90 players with the start of the league's new year in March (it also prevents them from signing with another team before then). It contains all the regular rules as it pertains to minimum salaries for veterans, but does not take effect until the start of the league year, which for the 2021 season comes March 17.