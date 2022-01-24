Bills sign 10 players to reserve contracts, including Isaiah Hodgins and Mike Love

The Buffalo Bills have signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, the team announced Monday, the day after the season ended with a loss in the AFC divisional playoff to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Among the noteworthy names is wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins, a sixth-round pick in 2020.

He missed all of his rookie season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and then suffered a knee injury late in training camp this year. He was waived on roster cutdown day and added to the practice squad the next day. Hodgins was elevated to the roster for the first time in his career when the Bills plays the New England Patriots in Week 16.

Defensive end Mike Love is also a familiar name. He originally signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent the 2019 season on injured reserve, played in one game last season and spent much of this season on the practice squad.

Here is the full list of players:

DT Brandin Bryant

OL Jacob Capra

WR Tanner Gentry

LB Joe Giles-Harris

CB Tim Harris