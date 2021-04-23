Bills seven-round mock draft: Swinging for the fences with Clemson's Travis Etienne

Let’s be honest: Any mock draft is throwing darts blindfolded.
But attempting a seven-round mock draft coming off a pandemic-impacted college football season … well, that’s like throwing darts blindfolded after a case of Resurgence Brewing Company’s signature IPA.
The uncertainty surrounding last college football season is making things tough on amateur draftniks (and, for that matter, teams themselves).
Around here we’re always up for a challenge, though, so The Buffalo News ran the mock draft machine at the Draft Network’s website (thedraftnetwork.com). Here is a seven-round projection for the Bills, with a look at the top-ranked players available at the time our pick was made, our reasoning behind it, and the player’s scouting report from NFL.com:
Round 1, Pick 30: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson.
Best available (prospect ranking in parentheses): Alabama RB Najee Harris (25), Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore (31), Kentucky LB Jamin Davis (32), Penn State EDGE Jayson Oweh (34), North Carolina RB Javonte Williams (35).
Reasoning: Four edge rushers – Michigan’s Kwity Paye, Georgia’s Azeez Ojulari, Washington’s Joe Tryon and Miami’s Jaelen Phillips – were gone before my turn came up. The same is true at cornerback, as Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II, South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn, Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley and Northwestern’s Greg Newsome II were all picked. Instead of reaching for the No. 5 player at either of those need positions, I opted to take my top-ranked running back. Etienne would give the Bills a home-run hitter in the backfield.
Etienne’s scouting report (from NFL.com): “Rampaging, loose-hipped runner who wins with force and speed. Etienne's scheme will create favorable boxes for him to run into at times, but his contact balance and overall will to avoid being tackled has earned plenty of tough yardage. He has average size and runs with long strides and a frenetic pace that hampers his quick-cut control and fluidity at times. However, he has home-run speed in the open field and runs with fury and pop to finish near the goal line. He's a greatly improved pass-catching option but needs to step up consistently in pass protection. His tools for creating yardage stand out during games and that same presence should be on display as a dangerous pro back.”
Round 2, Pick 61: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State.
Best available: Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai (55), Missouri LB Nick Bolton (57), LSU LB Jabril Cox (59), Iowa DL Daviyon Nixon (63), Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth (64).
Reasoning: To show how difficult this year’s draft is to handicap, plenty of mock drafts out there suggest Samuel could be the Bills’ pick at No. 30. He’s slightly undersized at 5 feet, 10 inches, which is one reason he might slip to the second round. Samuel’s style fits how Bills coach Sean McDermott wants his team to play. It’s been a struggle to find a permanent answer opposite Tre’Davious White, and Samuel would provide immediate competition for Levi Wallace for the No. 2 cornerback job.
Samuel’s scouting report: “Cornerback with NFL bloodlines and disruptive strength to make contested catches a true challenge for wide receivers. Samuel has good feet, but average size and transition burst to shadow breaks. He allowed too many catches in front of his face, especially early in the 2020 season. He plays with good technique in closing out and crowding receivers headed down the field but has a tendency to go overboard when face-guarding, turning his coverage into flags. He has the traits and talent to turn some catches into incompletions with a change in approach.”
Round 3, Pick 93: Marlon Tuipulotu, DL, Southern Cal.
Best available: Stanford QB Davis Mills (82), North Carolina RB Michael Carter (84), Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell (87), Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond (89), Georgia G Ben Cleveland (92).
Reasoning: The Bills need to get younger – and cheaper – along the defensive line. Tuipulotu can work behind Star Lotulelei in 2021 before ideally taking over as a starter in 2022. Tuipulotu is a quality run defender, which is an area the Bills have room for improvement. He also can provide a bit of a pass rush from the middle of the line, although he’s still growing that part of his game.
Tuipulotu’s scouting report: “Tuipulotu can play both nose and three-technique. He really raised his profile in 2020 with more consistent tape relative to his total number of games played in the Pac-12. He's a little undersized to be an interior run stuffer but makes up for it with excellent use of hands and twitchy upper-body power to jostle and shed blocks. The sack production looks OK, but he is lacking a go-to move and a counter to get quick wins needed along the interior. He will need to add more mass to play nose in the pros but does have the strength and toughness to find reps at the position. Tuipulotu will check all the boxes for personal and football character and could become a solid rotational defender in an even-front scheme.”
Round 5, Pick 161: Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE, Notre Dame.
Best available: UCLA DL Osa Odighizuwa (135), Notre Dame EDGE Daelin Hayes (142), Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette (144), Oklahoma State RB Chubba Hubbard (146), Florida State EDGE Joshua Kaindoh (149).
Reasoning: Ogundeji arrived at Notre Dame as a 17-year-old, so it’s not surprising it took some time for him to develop. By 2019, however, he played in 13 games and registered 34 tackles, including seven for loss, and 4.5 sacks, tying for the team lead with three forced fumbles. He started 12 games in 2020 and served as a team captain, leading Notre Dame with seven sacks and receiving a Senior Bowl invitation. Ogundeji fits the physical profile the Bills look for in an edge rusher and would be able to learn behind Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison in 2021.
Ogundeji’s scouting report: “Plodding defensive end with traits to garner late-round attention from 4-3 and 3-4 teams. Ogundeji's football frame and play have both improved over the years. He's long and possesses good upper-body strength, which have frequently been physical traits that foreshadow an ability to improve with more coaching on the next level. He needs technique work and a more diversified rush approach. He must find a way to create pocket turmoil since his lack of fluidity and agility are likely to prevent him from making many plays in the run game.”
Round 5, Pick 174: Darrick Forrest, S, Cincinnati.
Best available: Florida State EDGE Joshua Kaindoh (149), Pitt EDGE Rashad Weaver (151), Iowa EDGE Chauncey Golston (152), Ohio State EDGE Jonathon Cooper (155), Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick (158).
Reasoning: The Bills have drafted just one safety since General Manager Brandon Beane took over, but with the departure of Dean Marlowe in free agency, it’s a good time to add some depth behind starters Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Forrest should contribute right away on special teams. He produced solid numbers the past two seasons, finishing with 106 tackles and three interceptions in 2019 to be named to the All-American Athletic Conference first team. In 2020, he had 40 tackles and two interceptions in 10 starts.
Forrest’s scouting report: “Forrest is an urgent player. He's willing and able to play near the line of scrimmage or flow downhill quickly in order to constrict the run lane and defend the flanks against outside runs. His eagerness to jump route fakes and his lack of recovery speed are both very exploitable in man coverage, though. He's comfortable and steady from split zone and has a game that is also suited for playing down near the box. He gets himself blocked by going too far downhill and will have some open-field misses, but what he brings in run support will outweigh those issues.”
Round 6, Pick 213: Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas.
Best available: Penn State EDGE Shaka Toney (173), Clemson WR Cornell Powell (179), Tulane EDGE Patrick Johnson (181), Kansas State EDGE Wyatt Hubert (182), UCLA WR Demetric Felton (184).
Reasoning: The Bills have a pair of their projected top-five receivers – Emmanuel Sanders and Isaiah McKenzie – signed only through 2021. That makes receiver a sneaky long-term need. Darden put up big numbers in 2020, finishing second in the FBS with 19 receiving touchdowns and third with 132.2 receiving yards per game. He was voted a second-team All-American and the Conference USA Most Valuable Player by the league’s coaches. Darden leaves North Texas as the school’s career leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He also has two years of experience as a punt returner, which is another potential path to the Bills’ 53-man roster. The biggest knock against him is his size, at 5 feet, 8 inches, but the Bills have shown they’re not afraid of using smaller receivers.
Darden’s scouting report: “Diminutive wideout with blazing speed who can have an impact on the game both short and deep against most defenses. Darden is short and slight, which will keep him off the board for teams who use hard and firm size standards at every position. He can mash the turbo and get to top speed instantly, which could require defenses to play off or offer safety help if he's on the field. He's not a big fan of working into traffic and lacks the size and strength to make contested catches. Despite his smallish frame, his ability to threaten defenses from all three levels is bound to catch a team's attention on Day 3.”
Round 7, Pick 236: Michal Menet, C, Penn State.
Best available: Clemson WR Cornell Powell (179), UCLA WR Demetric Felton (184), Buffalo EDGE Malcolm Koonce (186), Boise State CB Avery Williams (187), Wisconsin CB Rashad Wildgoose Jr. (196), UCF WR Marlon Williams (205).
Reasoning: There were some fun options here, including staying local with Koonce, but he projects best as a 3-4 outside linebacker and his stock appears to be on the rise. Williams is also intriguing for his special teams ability, with nine career return touchdowns and Wildgoose … well, he has a fun name. Menet, though, gives the Bills some more depth in the middle of the offensive line. He’d probably be a candidate for the practice squad as a rookie, but with questions about center Mitch Morse’s future with the Bills after this season, it’s good to have options. Menet was a third-team All-Big Ten choice in 2020 and served as a two-time team captain.
Menet’s scouting report: “Durable three-year starter with good mass and strength to handle what's in front or on top of him. However, he struggles when he has to range or play reactive football. Menet's opening steps and strikes are compact and efficient. He lands with some pop, but lacks ideal length and athleticism to sustain blocks against active defenders. He has the potential to become an average starter within two years.”