Bills set to turn new-look defensive line loose in exhibition opener

All the talk so far about Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham has been positive.
It’s been just that, though – talk.
The Buffalo Bills’ rookie defensive ends have generally impressed throughout the spring and early portion of training camp, but judging the performance of any defensive lineman before he can do his job fully is risky business.
In the preseason opener Friday night at Detroit, Rousseau and Basham will have their first chance to back up that talk with action. They’ll be free to hit the quarterback or tackle the opposing ball carrier to the ground without fear of injuring a teammate.
“Everyone kind of has that threshold of where they want to pull it back at practice,” veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “Is it two yards away from the quarterback, three yards away from the quarterback ... certain players say, ‘I would’ve got there if we were live,' and maybe coach says, 'No, you wouldn’t have.’ So, all those kinds of questions are taken away once you are able to really go live.”
Rousseau and Basham will forever be linked as the Bills’ first two picks of the 2021 draft. Since that time, they’ve quickly won over a defensive line room that’s well stocked with veterans.
“I'd say in the spring it was really remarkable to see their effort to want to learn the playbook and to get better,” Phillips said. “If they see me after practice doing something, they'll ask me why am I doing that drill, what's it supposed to work on. I think that's one of the most important things you have to have as a young player is just the drive to want to get better. You're not the big dog on campus anymore. I see that in both of them.”
That General Manager Brandon Beane doubled down on the position showed just how serious he was about beefing up the Bills’ pass rush. The first real look what the Bills hope is a much-improved group comes against the Lions, even if it will be in a small sample size given the expected minimal amount of playing time the starters will get.
“You look back at a season ago, we were one of the smaller D-lines in the National Football League, maybe the smallest, and now there's been a real transformation,” defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. “Brandon Beane has done a great job of getting us some length and size.”
That’s been the first thing that jumps out when seeing Rousseau, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 266 pounds and Basham, who is 6-3, 281 pounds, on the field.
Support Local Journalism
“Boogie has a bigger frame. He’s real powerful, but he runs like a defensive end, so speed to power,” veteran defensive end Mario Addison said. “If he uses his hands, he’s going to dominate whoever is in front of him every time.
“Greg is a long guy. Amazon. Godzilla. You have to look up to him all the time. When I’m talking to him, I’m looking up like, ‘Dang bro, you’re a big guy.’ So, looking up to him and seeing how he’s setting the edge, rushing and using all his length, it’s tremendous. He’s coming off the ball punching and the guy is barely getting out of his stance. I’m like, ‘Damn, we have long arms.’ You have to use those to your advantage. Both of those guys are very coachable and they are going to be a (expletive) in this league.”
Safety Micah Hyde said Rousseau's height has become something of a running joke inside the locker room.
“I think I'm shrinking and these guys are getting bigger,” Hyde said. “First time I saw him, I was like, ‘There's no way this dude is that tall.’ But he's going to help us out. … That's just the type of guys that we want on our defense. It's going to be hard for quarterbacks to throw the ball on the line when you've got guys like that getting their hands up and getting after the quarterback.”
Hyde joked that he wanted to send flowers to Beane’s house for all the help he gave the secondary in the draft, before turning serious again.
“The thing is, I know guys on other teams see that and they're like, ‘Oh my gosh.' There's a little fear factor once you step on the field and see a guy who's out there looking like that,” he said of the Bills’ bigger defensive ends.
Rousseau and Basham have been able to get a good deal of work in the early stages of training camp with veteran Jerry Hughes out because of a calf injury.
“I think I'm doing solid,” Rousseau said. “I feel like there's still a long way to go. There's a lot of things I can still get better at, but it's been great. Just to get back into things, being able to learn from older dudes, even the dudes that are not that old, like A.J. Epenesa, being able to learn from everybody, and take little tricks from their game. For them to be able to help give me advice has been great.”
Basham echoed a similar sentiment.
“As the weeks went on, I felt like I’m starting to get a little bit of the hang of it, and then as soon as I think I’m getting the hang of it, they throw something else at me,” he said. “More plays on top of more plays, and I’m just trying to learn everything, so I feel like so far I’m doing pretty good.”
What remains to be seen is just how much playing time each of them will receive against the Lions. Even if they are not opening-day starters, Rousseau and Basham will be key parts of the defensive line rotation. As such, head coach Sean McDermott may be judicious about their playing time in the first exhibition game. With only three preseason games this year – and coming off a season in which there were none because of the Covid-19 pandemic – McDermott and his staff are adjusting to how the playing time will shake out.
“I'm sure if you polled every head coach around the league, we all learned something last year having to really kind of shape our own game situations,” he said. “I think there's some good to that, and so now, instead of four we're down to three, we'll learn from this go around, as well. … It's beneficial to be able to play against another team, against looks maybe you haven't seen before and so we're looking forward to our opportunity with Detroit here.”