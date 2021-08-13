Bills set to turn new-look defensive line loose in exhibition opener

All the talk so far about Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham has been positive.

It’s been just that, though – talk.

The Buffalo Bills’ rookie defensive ends have generally impressed throughout the spring and early portion of training camp, but judging the performance of any defensive lineman before he can do his job fully is risky business.

In the preseason opener Friday night at Detroit, Rousseau and Basham will have their first chance to back up that talk with action. They’ll be free to hit the quarterback or tackle the opposing ball carrier to the ground without fear of injuring a teammate.

“Everyone kind of has that threshold of where they want to pull it back at practice,” veteran defensive tackle Harrison Phillips said. “Is it two yards away from the quarterback, three yards away from the quarterback ... certain players say, ‘I would’ve got there if we were live,' and maybe coach says, 'No, you wouldn’t have.’ So, all those kinds of questions are taken away once you are able to really go live.”

Rousseau and Basham will forever be linked as the Bills’ first two picks of the 2021 draft. Since that time, they’ve quickly won over a defensive line room that’s well stocked with veterans.