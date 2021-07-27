Bills set for first practice, join slew of teams staying home for camp

The Buffalo Bills begin a 47-day run-up to the opening of the NFL season with their first training camp practice Wednesday.

The Bills’ roster of 88 players is scheduled to take the field at 10 a.m. for the start of a second summer of training camp practices at the team’s ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.

Bills veterans -– along with the veterans on 28 other NFL teams -- reported on Tuesday. Three teams – Dallas, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay – already had started camp.

The Bills are one of 26 NFL teams holding training camp at their home facility. The Bills announced in early June their decision to not go to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford for camp due to logistical challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Teams that are going away from their home base for camp are: Carolina (Spartanburg, S.C.), Dallas (Oxnard, Calif.), Indianapolis (Westfield, Ind.), Kansas City (St. Joseph, Mo.) and the Los Angeles Rams (Irvine, Calif.). Washington will spend its first five days in Richmond, Va., before returning to his home facility.

The trend to stay at the home base for camp has gradually increased over the past two decades. In 2001, nine of 31 teams stayed home for camp. By 2010, 17 teams stayed home, and in 2019 it was up to 22 of 32 teams.