Bills' selection of Spencer Brown 'just thrilling for everyone' in his Iowa hometown

Lenox, Iowa, met the NFL. Small town met the big time.
This was much larger than people stealing a few precious hours from their crops and the multitude of other farm chores to watch the Kansas City Chiefs, the long-established NFL favorite franchise largely because they're only a two-hour drive away.
This was more direct. This was historic.
Lenox's population is 1,407. Late Friday night, it seemed as if 1,406 members of the community were celebrating along with one of their own, Spencer Brown, after he became a third-round pick of the Buffalo Bills and his town's first contribution to the NFL.
"This has been just thrilling for everyone," Melissa Douglas, Lenox's mayor, told The Buffalo News by phone this week. "We had some draft parties going on in the community. In the center of town, we've had a digital screen that says, 'Good Luck Spencer in 2021 NFL Draft' for about a month now.
"Everybody's just been planning and hoping and praying."
Brown got the call from One Bills Drive while gathered with family and friends in the two-stall garage of the home of his mother, Liz Jessen, who also happens to be principal of Lenox High School. That was where Brown starred on the eight-man football team before becoming a standout offensive tackle at the University of Northern Iowa.
Douglas has been a longtime friend of Jessen, and handles her mayoral duties on top of serving as the school's business manager.
She has watched Spencer grow up ... and up ... and up ... all the way to his gargantuan dimensions of 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds. He was her daughter's prom date. He competed in sports with her son.
Douglas, who is in the middle of her third two-year mayoral term, has plenty of smaller pictures of Brown's life pressed in her mental scrapbook. Her civic role calls upon her to see a bigger picture.
She finds Brown beginning his journey as a professional athlete and bringing enormous pride to his hometown awe-inspiring.
"In difficult times right now, with Covid and political division and stress, it has just really brought our town together," Douglas said. "It's just made us so happy to be focused on one great thing happening in this young man's life. And he's such a great kid. He's humble and hard-working and well-mannered and fun-loving.
"He never ever makes anyone, from the little tiny kids to the elderly adults, feel like he doesn't have time for them. He always has time to stop and chat or give them a hug or play a little bit of football with them. It just thrills people that he knows his roots.
"He knows where he comes from."
He comes from a place bonded by farming.
Support Local Journalism
Brown grew up on a farm. In a video posted on the University of Northern Iowa Athletics Twitter account, he recalled how he and his brother started their "own little hog business for 4-H. My dad really instilled hard work into us."
Their father's standing rule for his sons was "Work now, play later."
Douglas was married to a farmer and previously worked at Dalton Ag, which manufactures agricultural fertilizer equipment. The town's largest employer is an egg processing plant, Michael Foods, where nearly one-third of Lenox's residents work.
"Growing up here was the perfect scenario for me, knowing everybody," Brown said in the video. "I know everybody's grandparents, know everybody's uncles and aunts. It's kind of weird, but it's kind of nice because everywhere you look, there's help around, there's a support system."
The video shows Brown pulling up to Lenox High's athletic field in his truck. As he walks through a gate, under a "Home of the Tigers" sign, he says, "It's pretty surreal. I mean, you look around and you see a trailer park behind our field. Now we're going to be playing in huge cities and probably huge stadiums at the highest level."
Brown pointed out that the field, per eight-man football dimensions, is 40 yards by 80 yards.
"You probably can throw the length of the field, some people," he said. "But it's fun, it's high-scoring. I think the championship game was 126-106, something like that, last year."
All around Lenox are fields of corn, beans, alfalfa and hay. And there's cattle. "A lot of cattle," Douglas said.
She compares farming life to a roller-coaster ride.
"You're up and then you're down," she said. "We had some really good years probably eight years ago, and then we dropped into four years of not-so-good prices of grain and weather. It seemed pretty stable the last couple of years, so I'm hoping it's on the rise.
"You just never know what's going to happen with the weather and change in administrations and everything that affects what goes on with your selling of grain and your price of corn and beans. It's kind of a gamble."
Selecting a raw talent from the University of Northern Iowa with a premium draft choice could be considered a bit of a gamble, too. As with most of the players the Bills selected from April 29 to May 1, Brown is a project.
But that story has yet to be written. Brown's legacy for the Lenox High Tigers includes excelling in baseball, basketball and football.
"Anybody that's a good athlete here plays everything because we need everybody to fill out teams," Douglas said.
Brown's physical transformation in college was nothing short of stunning. He no longer was the tall skinny kid in a black tux with the blue tie and vest he wore to the prom.
"When he went to UNI, he packed on muscle and pounds, and when he came back, he was almost larger than life to us," Douglas said. "He was out here (Monday) and he was about as tall as me sitting in a chair, and I'm 5-6. When he stands up, it's like I'm looking at a tall building to see his face.
"I think everybody is scrambling to grab Bills gear and find out everything they can about the Bills team. There are a lot of Chiefs fans in this area, but I know there are 1,400 new Bills fans right now.
"I expect to see Bills flags flying and I expect the town really following what happens with Spencer."