Bills' selection of Spencer Brown 'just thrilling for everyone' in his Iowa hometown

"You probably can throw the length of the field, some people," he said. "But it's fun, it's high-scoring. I think the championship game was 126-106, something like that, last year."

All around Lenox are fields of corn, beans, alfalfa and hay. And there's cattle. "A lot of cattle," Douglas said.

She compares farming life to a roller-coaster ride.

"You're up and then you're down," she said. "We had some really good years probably eight years ago, and then we dropped into four years of not-so-good prices of grain and weather. It seemed pretty stable the last couple of years, so I'm hoping it's on the rise.

"You just never know what's going to happen with the weather and change in administrations and everything that affects what goes on with your selling of grain and your price of corn and beans. It's kind of a gamble."

Selecting a raw talent from the University of Northern Iowa with a premium draft choice could be considered a bit of a gamble, too. As with most of the players the Bills selected from April 29 to May 1, Brown is a project.

But that story has yet to be written. Brown's legacy for the Lenox High Tigers includes excelling in baseball, basketball and football.