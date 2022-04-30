 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills select offensive lineman Luke Tenuta in sixth round of NFL draft

  Updated
  • 0
Virginia Tech Pittsburgh Football

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta.

 Keith Srakocic
The Buffalo Bills bulked up in the sixth round.

Buffalo selected Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta at No. 209 overall Saturday.

Tenuta (6-foot-8, 319) started 12 games last season for the Hokies, 11 at left tackle and one at right tackle. His performance was good for an All-ACC honorable mention nod. 

In 2020, he helped the Hokies run game achieve a school-record 5.58 yards per carry. Virginia Tech's 240.1 rushing yards per game led the ACC that season. Tenuta started nine games at right tackle that year. 

The year before, he started five games at tackle, and played in all 13 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

