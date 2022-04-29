Bills select LB Terrel Bernard in third round of NFL draft

The Bills took linebacker Terrel Bernard out of Baylor in the third round with pick No. 89. Bernard was awarded Sugar Bowl MVP honors, and Baylor took the 21-7 victory over Ole Miss in that game.

Bernard (6-1, 224) is a Texas native who played 45 games at Baylor. In that stretch, he had 320 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. His senior year performance was good for first-team All-Big 12 honors. Bernard, 22, redshirted his freshman season after breaking his foot. He was a three-year starter and was a senior captain.