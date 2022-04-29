 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills select LB Terrel Bernard in third round of NFL draft

APTOPIX Big 12 Championship Football

Baylor safety Jairon McVea (42), linebacker Terrel Bernard (2), running back Abram Smith (7), wide receiver R.J. Sneed (0) running back Trestan Ebner (1) and safety Jalen Pitre (8) celebrate with the trophy after defeating Oklahoma State in an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

 Associated Press
The Bills took linebacker Terrel Bernard out of Baylor in the third round with pick No. 89. Bernard was awarded Sugar Bowl MVP honors, and Baylor took the 21-7 victory over Ole Miss in that game.

Bernard (6-1, 224) is a Texas native who played 45 games at Baylor. In that stretch, he had 320 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, three interceptions, 11 passes defensed and three fumble recoveries. His senior year performance was good for first-team All-Big 12 honors. Bernard, 22, redshirted his freshman season after breaking his foot. He was a three-year starter and was a senior captain.

