 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bills select eight players as team captains
0 comments

Bills select eight players as team captains

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waves to the fans while leaving the field at Highmark Stadium.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Bills have announced a group of eight captains for the 2021 season as chosen by their teammates. 

Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have been chosen to represent the offense. 

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde represent the defense.

Long-snapper Reid Ferguson and Tyler Matakevich and Taiwan Jones captain the special teams. Matakevich led the Bills by playing on 76.4% of special teams snaps. Jones played in 47% of snaps in 13 games. 

The Bills had seven captains last season: Allen and Dion Dawkins on offense; Edmunds, Poyer and Jerry Hughes on defense; and Ferguson and Andre Roberts on special teams.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Three NFL rookies to watch in 2021

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback
Buffalo Bills News | NFL

Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback

  • Updated

“They continue to battle and that’s true for all positions – the competition continues and that’s a good thing,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “We’ve got extremely competitive guys out here that want to compete – that’s the environment that we foster and facilitate every day out here."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News