Bills select eight players as team captains

The Bills have announced a group of eight captains for the 2021 season as chosen by their teammates.

Quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs have been chosen to represent the offense.

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde represent the defense.

Long-snapper Reid Ferguson and Tyler Matakevich and Taiwan Jones captain the special teams. Matakevich led the Bills by playing on 76.4% of special teams snaps. Jones played in 47% of snaps in 13 games.

The Bills had seven captains last season: Allen and Dion Dawkins on offense; Edmunds, Poyer and Jerry Hughes on defense; and Ferguson and Andre Roberts on special teams.