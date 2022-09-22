Bills secondary without three starters at Thursday's practice

Three starters from the Buffalo Bills secondary did not practice Thursday as the team gears up to face the Miami Dolphins.

Safeties Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (foot) and cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) did not practice. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and running back Taiwan Jones (veteran’s rest day) also did not practice Thursday.

Bills prep for Dolphins with injuries across defense: 'You can't let it freeze you' It is still too soon to tell which players will be good to go Sunday, and while that will naturally change some things for the Bills are they prepare, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said they can't let uncertainty become a hindrance.

Poyer was limited in practice Wednesday. Poyer and Jackson both were on the field during the portion of practice open to the media, both watching the team, with Jackson in a red jersey and Poyer in street clothes.

“We believe in the next man up,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “We’d love to have those guys out there. We’ll see how it works out here.”

A league source told The News that Hyde sought an additional, out-of-town opinion on his injury.

McDermott declined to comment on whether Hyde was with the team for all of Thursday.

“I’m not going to go there,” he said.

Tight end Dawson Knox (foot) was limited Thursday after he did not practice Wednesday. Wide receiver Gabe Davis (ankle), defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Tim Settle (calf), and center Mitch Morse (elbow) also were limited Thursday.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (elbow), cornerback Cam Lewis (forearm) and linebacker Matt Milano (neck) were listed as full participants.

The Bills held a walkthrough Wednesday for a combination of reasons.

“A little bit of both, coming off the short week and trying to get the guys some rest and then some of the injuries also,” McDermott said.

Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam said he's confident the communication across the defense will be good if Jaquan Johnson gets the start at one of the safety spots.

“I think Jaquan has been preparing for this moment since training camp," Elam said. "He’s made a lot of big plays in preseason and training camp. It’s something I feel comfortable with him being back there communicating with me and Christian and Dane. He’s been locked in on what he needs to do to perform well, and he's very confident in himself.”

Elam and fellow rookie cornerback Christian Benford are both likely to start, with Jackson still recovering and Tre'Davious White still on reserve/PUP. It would be the first start for Elam, as Benford has gotten the nod the last two weeks. The two rookies have rotated, but now will likely both go against a Miami offense for which receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle have combined for 524 receiving yards.

The Buffalo Bills' run defense passed a "thunder test" Monday night against Tennessee. Next is more of a lightning test for the run defense in Miami.

Meanwhile, Bills receiver Davis said he feels "100%" optimistic he can play versus Miami. He injured his ankle Saturday ahead of the Titans' game and was inactive Monday night. He has been limited in practice since Saturday.

“It’s been feeling good," Davis said. "I was out there running today, and it felt good.”

Dolphins injury report

For the Dolphins, tackle Terron Armstead (toe), tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle) did not practice Thursday.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) was limited after he did not practice Wednesday. He told Miami reporters that he feels good.

Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) also were limited. Davis was a full participant Wednesday.

Tight end Tanner Conner (knee), fullback Alec Ingold (shoulder), and linebacker Channing Tindall (illness) were listed as full participants. Tindall was limited Wednesday.

McDermott mum on suspension

Bills offensive lineman Bobby Hart was suspended Tuesday for one game for unsportsmanlike conduct. Hart appealed his suspension, but it was upheld, per the league. Hart was suspended for swinging at a Titans player and hitting a Titans coach, per a league release.

“I have no comment on that,” McDermott said Thursday. “And we'll handle our business internally and look forward to getting him back when he's back.”

News sports reporter Mark Gaughan contributed to this report.