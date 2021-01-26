Bills' Sean McDermott says he's 'still thinking about' decisions to go for field goals

With time to reflect on two critical decisions to kick field goals rather than go on fourth down in the AFC Championship Game, Bills coach Sean McDermott provided more detail on his thinking during an end of season session with reporters Tuesday.

"When you get the result we got the other night, there’s usually second-guessing," McDermott said. "Funny how that works, isn’t it?"

McDermott seemingly abandoned his aggressive style against the Chiefs, settling for a 20-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Rookie kicker Tyler Bass made the field goal to cut the Bills’ deficit to 21-12 at halftime.

"On the one before half, I felt like morale was a big piece of that," he said. "They had momentum and they were getting the ball after half, and I felt we needed to come away with points. ... You look at the analytics and whether analytics said it or not on our chart, there is a human element to it as well. I had look at those guys in the locker room and say we came away with something. At that point, it was getting to be awfully tough sledding out there."