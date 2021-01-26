Bills' Sean McDermott says he's 'still thinking about' decisions to go for field goals

With time to reflect on two critical decisions to kick field goals rather than go on fourth down in the AFC Championship Game, Bills coach Sean McDermott provided more detail on his thinking during an end of season session with reporters Tuesday.
"When you get the result we got the other night, there’s usually second-guessing," McDermott said. "Funny how that works, isn’t it?"
McDermott seemingly abandoned his aggressive style against the Chiefs, settling for a 20-yard field goal at the end of the second quarter instead of going for it on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line. Rookie kicker Tyler Bass made the field goal to cut the Bills’ deficit to 21-12 at halftime.
"On the one before half, I felt like morale was a big piece of that," he said. "They had momentum and they were getting the ball after half, and I felt we needed to come away with points. ... You look at the analytics and whether analytics said it or not on our chart, there is a human element to it as well. I had look at those guys in the locker room and say we came away with something. At that point, it was getting to be awfully tough sledding out there."
After the Chiefs kicked a field goal on their opening possession of the third quarter, the Bills got the ball back and put together a solid drive that reached the Kansas City 8-yard line. After an incomplete pass from Josh Allen intended for Stefon Diggs, McDermott again brought Bass on the field. Instead of going for it on fourth and 3, the Bills settled for a 27-yard field goal to cut Kansas City’s lead to 24-15 with 5:49 remaining in the third quarter.
"On the one hand, we were 2 of 9 on third down and struggling somewhat, and I felt like it was a 12-point lead at the time that could get it to nine, and change it from two scores to a score and a half, or whatever verbiage you want to use. Even with that, being very open with you here, I still think about it. It was fourth-and-3. If we got it to fourth-and-1 or fourth-and-2, we would have gone with it. Maybe sticking in a run in there at third round.
"At the end of the day, Patrick Mahomes is a good quarterback. I'm kicking myself a little bit, let’s just be aggressive there."
McDermott said he was having conversations with himself and his staff to make sure they are aligned and prepared should a similar situation arise in the future. "More than anything, I'm always learning," McDermott said.
"Hindsight is easy after the fact. In those situations, there are variables you are trying to evaluate and what’s best for the football team is the decision I'm always going to make. And you only get X amount of time to do it."