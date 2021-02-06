Bills' Sean McDermott finishes second in Coach of the Year voting

Bills coach Sean McDermott finished second in voting for the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award.

The award was presented to Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski during the NFL Honors ceremony Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Voting was conducted by a national panel of 50 members of the media who cover the league in the days after the regular season finale.

Stefanski, who led the Browns to an 11-5 mark and a playoff berth for first time in 26 years, received 25 votes, half of the panel. McDermott had seven votes and Miami’s Brian Flores had six. Washington's Ron Rivera received four votes. Kansas City's Andy Reid and Green Bay's Matt LaFleur received three each, and New Orleans' Sean Payton received two.

The Bills finished 13-3 in the regular season, won the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and earned the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

"He deserves to be coach of the year," Reid, one of McDermott's mentors, said before the Bills lost the AFC title game to the Chiefs. "He’s really done a nice job with that whole program.”

McDermott is 38-26 in the regular season in four seasons as Bills coach and had led Buffalo to the playoffs three times.