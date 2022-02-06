Bills scouting staff enjoys return to normalcy in evaluating prospects on, off field

There weren’t any dinners with draftees, either at pro-day workouts or at the team facilities. Normally each team is allowed to bring in 30 draft prospects to its facility for interviews. Instead, all interviews were done via videoconference.

The combine is back on this year, set for March 1-7 in Indianapolis. The 30 private visits for each team are back on, barring any unexpected change in NFL protocols.

“It was a huge adjustment last year,” Gray said. “You had to really brainstorm and adjust and get a new game plan for how you wanted to attack that draft class. ... Our whole theme last year was adapt and adjust, from coaching to personnel. Our focus was we want to have a good draft. Let’s not get distracted by what we can’t do. Let’s make the most out of what we can do. It was all about priorities and being organized and having a strategic plan. I felt our staff did a great job of executing the plan we laid out. It was a challenge, but we made it work.”

At the Senior Bowl, there is a set schedule for interviews.

“Every player has a time slot,” Gray said. “They will meet with every team in the convention center. It’s called their formal interview process. They give you 16 minutes with each kid.”